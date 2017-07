Well, you can be mean

And, I'll drink all the time

'Cause we're lovers

That is a fact

Yes we're lovers

And that is that



Though nothing

Will drive them away

We can beat them

Just for one day

We can be heroes

Just for one day

What you'd say? I say...

I, well I wish I could swim

Like dolphins

Like dolphins can swim

Though nothing

Will keep us together

We can beat them

For ever and ever

We can be heroes

Just for one day

What you'd say?



And I, I will be king

And you, you will be my queen

Though nothing

Will drive them away

We can beat them

For ever and ever

We can be heroes

Just for one day



I, I can remember (I remember)

Standing

And the guns

The guns shot above our heads (over our heads)

And we kissed

As though nothing could fall (nothing could fall)

And the shame

It fell on the other side

We can beat them

For ever and ever

We can be heroes

Just for one day

What you'd say?



We can be heroes, I say...

We can be heroes, I say...

We can be heroes, what you'd say?

We can be heroes



Oh we're nothing

And no-one will help us

And maybe we're nothing

Then you'd better not stay

But we could be safer

Just for one day



Oh-oh-oh-ohh, yeah yeah

Oh-oh-oh-ohh, we can be heroes

Oh-oh-oh-ohh, we can be heroes

Yeah, Oh-oh-oh-ohh

Just for one day